One of three men involved in murder of 35-year-old woman sentenced to life

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murder in the Estcourt Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday.

Nkosingiphile Morris Ngubane made an appearance in court where he pleaded guilty and sentenced.

Ngubane’s conviction and sentencing come after the court heard how 35-year-old Hlengiwe Ndaba was brutally killed.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Ndaba’s remains were found in a burnt out vehicle on 23 July 2020.

Mbele said her body was burnt beyond recognition and the vehicle had bullet holes in it.

“The post-mortem revealed that the recovered remains were of a woman who was eight months pregnant. DNA tests were conducted and revealed the body was that of Ndaba, a teacher at a school in Amangwe.”

She further said all the suspects involved, including Ngubane, were arrested after the Winterton SAPS investigating team pursued the case.

“They managed to make a breakthrough when 35-year-old Nokubonga Fortunate Dubazane was arrested in Estcourt for murder on 1 September 2020

“The accused was a teacher at the same school as the deceased. A 46 year old Mqapheli Miya was arrested on Thursday, 3 September 2020 at Emmaus for the same case.

“The third accused Ngubane was traced and arrested on 26 September 2020 in Tembisa, Gauteng where he was hiding .”

Mbele added the case against the other two accused was adjourned to 29 October 2020 in the Colenso Magistrate’s Court.

KZN SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Winterton SAPS investigating officer for arresting and prosecuting the guilty man.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down against the accused and we hope that this sentence will bring comfort to the family.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.