10 years in jail for man who forgot child porn-filled cell phone in shop

Leaving his cellphone in a pharmacy lead to the man's undoing. Image: iStock

The man registered as sexual offender after he was convicted and sentenced by the court.

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced 10 years’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed.

The KwaDukuza Regional Court sentenced Jacobus Pieter de Wet, 44, to an effective 10 years imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

De Wet heard his sentencing in the KwaDukuza Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said De Wet was arrested after he left his cellphone in a pharmacy at Umhlali on 26 June 2019.

Mbele said police were alerted when his cellphone was found to contain videos and images depicting children.

“De Wet, as the owner of the cellphone, was tracked and traced. He was then arrested for possession of child pornography in terms of the Films and Publications Act.

“The detectives from the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit) investigated the matter and sent a well-prepared docket to court for prosecution.”

Mbele further said De Wet was registered as a sexual offender after he was convicted and sentenced by the court.

