Norma Gigaba case postponed to February

Norma Gigaba’s case of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has reportedly been postponed to 12 February 2021.

She was arrested after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by her husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba.

While facing the charges, Gigaba has approached the high court to challenge her arrest by the Hawks.

It was reported that the postponement on Friday was to allow for further investigations and for the high court to make a ruling on Gigaba’s application.

The state reportedly told the court that Gigaba attempted to contact one of the state witnesses which prompted the magistrate to caution her that if she contacted witnesses her bail would be revoked.

It was previously reported that Gigaba was arrested after she allegedly badly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba’s friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

According to the charge sheet, the vehicle belongs to her husband.

As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheet states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a “ticket to cheating with women”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, News24Wire)

