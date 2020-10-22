SA yet to emerge from the darkness of Marikana

PREMIUM!
SA yet to emerge from the darkness of MarikanaCourts 1 hour ago
While eight years have passed and several relatives of those killed have died, no one has yet been prosecuted for the Marikana massacre, leaving those remaining wondering if they will ever see justice.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds