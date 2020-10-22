 
 
SA yet to emerge from the darkness of Marikana

Courts 1 hour ago

While eight years have passed and several relatives of those killed have died, no one has yet been prosecuted for the Marikana massacre, leaving those remaining wondering if they will ever see justice.

Bernadette Wicks
22 Oct 2020
06:28:01 PM
The rocky outcrop at Marikana where 34 miners were gunned down by police in August 2012. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu / African News Agency (ANA)

Phumzile Sokanyile was one of the five lives claimed during the violent clash between police and striking mineworkers in Marikana on 13 August 2012. Eight years later, five police officers have finally been charged with his murder and are standing trial in the North West High Court in Mmabatho. But in the interim, both his mother and his wife have gone to their graves. Neither will ever see justice for Sikonyile. “It’s so sad,” Khuselwa Dyantyi – a candidate attorney at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) – said yesterday. “Justice is taking so long that people are...

