Questions of evidence tampering raised at Marikana trial

Courts 1 hour ago

One of the witnesses has been struggling under cross-examination to explain the unnatural position in which some pieces of evidence has been photographed, as well as the apparent lack of integrity of the crime scenes.

Bernadette Wicks
21 Oct 2020
06:35:42 PM
Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya (R) one of the six members of the South African Police Services at the North West High Court appearing for the trial relating to the events that lead to the death of three mine workers and two Police officers in August 2016, 20 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Images of Phumzile Sokanyile’s bruised and battered body sprawled out on a grassy flat were shown in the North West High Court on Wednesday, as the trial of the six police officers accused of murdering the Marikana mineworker and four others during violent labour unrest in 2012 continued. They showed Sokanyile lying first on his stomach and then on his back after police had turned him over. But the unnatural position of a panga in his hand – which in the images he appeared to have been gripping more like a knife – has raised suspicions the scene may have...

