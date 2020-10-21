‘We need to see them behind bars’ says Marikana widow about cops

PREMIUM!
‘We need to see them behind bars’ says Marikana widow about copsCourts 1 hour ago
Speaking at the trial of 6 officers charged for 5 murders at Marikana, Nandipha Gunuza says they will only have peace once those responsible for their loved ones’ deaths have been jailed.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds