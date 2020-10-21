 
 
‘We need to see them behind bars’ says Marikana widow about cops

Courts 1 hour ago

Speaking at the trial of 6 officers charged for 5 murders at Marikana, Nandipha Gunuza says they will only have peace once those responsible for their loved ones’ deaths have been jailed.

Bernadette Wicks
21 Oct 2020
02:28:42 PM
‘We need to see them behind bars’ says Marikana widow about cops

Some of the six members of the South African Police Service members at the North West High Court where the trial relating to the events that lead to the death of three mine workers and two Police officers in August 2016, 21 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nandipha Gunuza has not known peace for the last eight years. Her husband, Bonginkosi Yona, was one of the 34 workers who were killed when police opened fire on them during a wage strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West’s Marikana on 16 August 2012. To date, no-one has been called to account for any of the deaths that took place that day – including Yona’s. “We need to see them behind bars,” Gunuza said of those responsible on Wednesday. She was speaking outside the North West High Court, on the sidelines of the trial of half...

