Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed to 19 November

The state’s case against Muzikayise Malephane, accused of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, has been postponed to allow for the accused to make representations.

The 31-year-old is accused of killing Pule in June, while she was eight months pregnant.

He made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for the pre-trial following a previous postponement.

His lawyer, advocate Johlene Muir informed the court that she had received outstanding documents from the state on Tuesday morning and further requested a postponement to consult with the accused who would like to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“We cannot pre-empt, as the State, as to what their representations will entail.

“We will await them to submit those representations and that is the only time where we will have insight as to what they entail,” Gauteng NPA Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane told the media outside court.

This was yet another postponement in the matter, however, Pule’s family remained optimistic.

“Eventually the day will come, but as for now, we will have to wait [to see] what those representations are,” Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake told the media.

“I am not sure on which angle he is going to come from, but as to whether they will be successful or not, it is the DPP’s decision,” he added.

Pule was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort in June. She was last seen on June 4.

News24 earlier reported that the 28-year-old beautician had gone to see her boyfriend in Florida; she reportedly had an argument with him and he subsequently called a taxi for her.

Pule’s Uncle told the Sunday Times that police showed them CCTV footage of Pule leaving in a grey Jeep without her boyfriend.

The beautician was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder, sparking increased outrage across the country, as the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide claimed another life.

Pule was buried on 11 June. Malephane was due back in court on 19 November.

