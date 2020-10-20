Former JMPD officer gets three years’ in prison for attempted murder

A former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, Constable Donald Nyiko Mpangela was sentenced to three years in jail for attempted murder, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ipid spokesperson Ndikela Cola said Mpangela’s three years’ imprisonment was suspended for five years, two of which will be under correctional supervision.

Cola said the former JMPD officer was found guilty of attempted murder, after making an appearance at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court in Soweto earlier this year.

Regarding the incident, Cola said it was alleged that JMPD officials were conducting an operation next to Bara taxi rank – checking the road worthy status of the taxis – when Mpangela fired his gun at a taxi.

“A certain taxi approached the police, the driver did not stop when stopped by the police officers, instead it sped off.

“The JMPD official [Mpangela] shot at the fleeing taxi. Unfortunately an African woman who was seated at the back seat was shot on her back and taken to hospital for treatment,” the Ipid spokesperson said.

She further said that the matter was investigated by the Ipid, which led to the conviction of the officer.

“The Directorate remains committed to its oversight role over the law enforcement agencies without fear or favour in this country, to ensure justice for victims of alleged police misconduct,” Cola added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.