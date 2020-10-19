 
 
Eldorado Park substation fraud accused to stay behind bars

Courts 6 mins ago

The man accused of irregularly pocketing R66 million for a tender to build a new electricity substation in Eldorado Park has had his bail application pushed back at the state’s request.

19 Oct 2020
05:54:42 PM
Picture: iStock

The Setheo Engineering project manager who was last week arrested on charges of tender fraud and corruption, will be spending at least a few more nights behind bars. Brighton Chifamba made a brief appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, in Palm Ridge,  on Monday, when he was expected to apply for bail. His application was, however, postponed to later in the week, after the defence requested more time to prepare. The state is expected to oppose Chifamba’s release on bail. In addition to the fraud and corruption charges, 49-year-old Chifamba is also facing charges of money laundering and theft....

