Agrizzi moved to private hospital as his condition worsens

Former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi has been moved to a private hospital at the family’s request due to his “worsened condition”.

“It was a request from the family which was approved following our policy and procedures as Correctional Services. All inmates are entitled to health care at state expense except for treatment for cosmetic purposes. Critical to highlight is that inmates and remand detainees may be granted permission to be treated by their private medical practitioner at own cost and risk,” said the department of correctional services in a statement on Monday.

“All inmates are entitled to health care services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored.”

The former Bosasa boss was denied bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, despite his lawyers arguing his health should be taken into account.

Agrizzi made his first appearance at the court on Wednesday having failed to show up due to illness earlier this month.

The state opposed Agrizzi’s bail application due to the fact that he lied under oath in his previous affidavit, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The state also argued Agrizzi is a flight risk.

Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The court judgment reads in part: “There’s a prima facie case against Agrizzi. How long will the state work to finalise investigation, because this will have an influence or justifiable to curtail accused’s liberty. Clearly there isn’t a lengthy duration of investigation to be concluded before case goes to trial.

“Should we wait and see if he absconds and then act? The court can only act on what is before me now. These risks are not based on a thumb suck,…based on a convincing opposition presented by the respondent in its application.

“The biggest headache of the NPA is extradition to South Africa to stand trial in order to account for allegations against them. I cannot add to the headache. With that said, Mr Agrizzi, your application for bail has been dismissed.”

