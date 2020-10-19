Courts 19.10.2020 02:10 pm

Second suspect in court for Normandien couple murder

News24 Wire
Glen and Vida Rafferty were killed during a farm attack in the Normandien area on 29 August 2020. Picture: Supplied.

They were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of attackers who overpowered them soon after they had arrived home.

A second suspect in the murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police said.

Doctor Vikani Ngwenya, 20, appeared in court, with the matter adjourning to 26 October for a bail investigation, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

The couple were murdered at their farm in the Normandien area on 30 August.

They were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of attackers who overpowered them soon after they had arrived home. Their dog was also shot.

Naicker said that last Thursday, 15 October, detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested five suspects who were detained for questioning in connection with the couple’s murder.

“A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe,” said Naicker about Ngwenya.

Naicker said that, of the original arrests, three of the men were released, while another remained in custody “pending further investigation”.

The couple’s murder put a spotlight on farm murders, with Police Minister Bheki Cele visiting the area to quell long standing racial tensions between white farm owners and black farmworkers.

