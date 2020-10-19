Court case against businessman accused of defrauding CoJ R7,5m postponed

The state’s case against a businessman who allegedly defrauded the City of Johannesburg of just over R7.5 million has been postponed for pre-trial.

Deon Pillay made a brief appearance before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Pillay – the sole director of Esizwe Technology (Pty) Ltd – stands accused of not delivering 570 desktops after he was paid R7 529 244 by the City of Johannesburg (COJ), News24 previously reported.

News24 further reported that when Pillay failed to deliver the desktops, the municipality suffered a financial loss.

The businessman faces charges of fraud, theft and for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

Pillay, out on R50 000 bail, is due back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 10 November.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.