Man accused of inciting Senekal violence gets bail

André Pienaar, the man who is accused of inciting violence at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in Free State, has been granted bail on Monday amounting to R15,000.

This comes after Pienaar’s bail application was initially denied last Tuesday, which prompted him to approach the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

The Senekal court had denied Pienaar bail after it found that there was a likelihood of public outcry if he was released, while he could also possibly interfere with witnesses.

The state had argued that the seriousness of the charges against the farmer also justified the restriction of his liberties.

Pienaar, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property, will be back in court on 20 November.

Meanwhile, the second suspect also allegedly involved in the Senekal protests was set to appear in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old male was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

The suspect arrested resides in Senekal and owns a towing service.

Background

On 6 October, farmers descended on the court for the first appearance of two suspects in the death of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

They attempted to get to the suspects in the court’s holding cells, leading to clashes with police, resulting in one police van being overturned and set alight.

The violent protests had Police Minister Bheki Cele calling for swift action in response to the matter.

Horner’s body was discovered tied to a pole, with several stab wounds and head injuries earlier this month, which has caused outrage among the farming community as it finds itself under siege by criminal attackers.

