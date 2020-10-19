Courts 19.10.2020 07:40 am

Second suspect involved in Senekal riot set to appear in court

News24 Wire
A police vehicle lies turned on its side after the protest outside the court where Brendin Horner's suspected killers appeared turned violent. Picture: Supplied

He faces charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

A second suspect, linked to the chaos that played out at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court last week, will appear in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old male was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

His arrest comes after thousands of farmers went to Senekal to protest the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner. Horner was murdered and found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

The second man arrested resides in Senekal and owns a towing service.

The first arrest was that of Andre Pienaar, 51, who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and public violence, News24 reported.

Pienaar is currently being held in Bethlehem, according to a Netwerk24 report.

News24 earlier reported that Pienaar delivered a speech outside the court on the back of the bakkie.

He allegedly encouraged people to storm the courthouse, where the two accused in the Horner murder were set to appear.

The chaos resulted in a police vehicle being overturned and set alight. There were also reports of damage to court property, News24 reported.

