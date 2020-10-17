 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

High court judges step closer to possible impeachment

Courts 1 hour ago

In terms of the constitution, there are only three categories of complaints which, if established, can get a judge kicked off the bench.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Oct 2020
04:59:31 AM
PREMIUM!
High court judges step closer to possible impeachment

Image: iStock.

Two high court judges moved closer to potential impeachment this week when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) announced it would recommend they both be suspended and tribunals set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against them. On 9 October, the JSC met to discuss complaints lodged against the Western Cape High Court’s Judge Mushtak Parker and Judge Tintswalo Annah Tannah Makhubele, from the Gauteng division. On Wednesday, it announced its decision to request the chief justice to appoint tribunals to probe both their cases. This after the JCC previously found if established, the complaints against Parker and Makhubele would...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)

Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship

Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report

General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.