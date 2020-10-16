Malema, EFF may be in trouble over ‘Kill the Boer’ (video)

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus has lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party supporters for singing “Kill the Boer” in Senekal, Free State on Friday.

EFF members started protesting in the street allocated to them from before 7am in Senekal, where two suspects in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 22, made their second appearance at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

In video footage, EFF members can be heard singing the song as they protest against the destruction of state property by “white arrogance”, as explained by Malema.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said it was time action was taken against Malema “in the interests of everyone in the country”.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Farm murders are a reality and it is these kinds of irresponsible statements and incitement that undoubtedly play a role in farm attacks and murders,” he said.

“The FF Plus already succeeded in having the singing of the song declared hate speech by the SAHRC in 2003.

“Julius Malema is also held personally responsible for openly preaching hatred and violence. He even openly advocated a civil war before today’s (Friday) court case on Senekal.”

Groenewald said this incitement had led to fans being whipped up into action as seen recently with the nationwide Clicks protests.

“Julius Malema is not above the law and the time has come for action to be taken against him in the interests of everyone in the country,” he said.

Also read: Malema: I told Cele he’s scared of white people and Ramaphosa allowed ‘white arrogance’

Addressing EFF supporters following court proceedings, Malema said his party was only fighting for equality.

“We are here to confront white arrogance. These streets belong to us, these government buildings belong to us, we walk freely everywhere without being scared of a white man,” he said.

“A white man is pained by the fact that he has to share the same table with a monkey. We do not want to kill white men, we want equality!”

