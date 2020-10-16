Courts 16.10.2020 12:23 pm

Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town

News24Wire
Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town

Tensions remain high in Senekal on Friday morning, 16 October 2020, as different factions protest before the court appearance of two murder suspects. Picture: Jacques Nellis

EFF marshals were desperately trying to control members, forming a human chain to contain them.

Rocks have been thrown and EFF supporters are threatening violence as a group of bikers in support of farmers are trying to exit Senekal.

Police are nowhere to be seen as more and more rocks are being thrown. Violence is starting to break out. People in bakkies are also trying to leave the town, but the EFF is blocking exits.

EFF marshals were desperately trying to control members, forming a human chain to contain them.

Disparate groups of protesters – including protesters from AfriForum, so-called radical insurgents and the EFF – descended on the Free State town on Friday morning ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts WATCH: Tensions high in Senekal as Brendin Horner suspects to appear in court

Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship

Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report

General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict

Mkhwebane writes to Ramaphosa to request him to rein in Mbalula


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition