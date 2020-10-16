Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town

Rocks have been thrown and EFF supporters are threatening violence as a group of bikers in support of farmers are trying to exit Senekal.

Police are nowhere to be seen as more and more rocks are being thrown. Violence is starting to break out. People in bakkies are also trying to leave the town, but the EFF is blocking exits.

EFF marshals were desperately trying to control members, forming a human chain to contain them.

Disparate groups of protesters – including protesters from AfriForum, so-called radical insurgents and the EFF – descended on the Free State town on Friday morning ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

