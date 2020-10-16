WATCH: Tensions high in Senekal as Brendin Horner suspects to appear in court

This is a developing story – scroll down the page for the latest news.

Tensions high – 7am

Tensions are high and police visibility even higher as thousands of protesters from various organisations and political groups take to the streets of Senekal on Friday morning.

The protests follow the death of a young farm manager, Brendin Horner, who was brutally murdered. Two suspects, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, arrested in connection with his death will appear in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court today.

During their first court appearance on Tuesday last week, a protest by farmers and farming organisations turned violent as some members tried to storm the holding cells in order to gain access to the accused. A police vehicle was also overturned and burned, while the court building was damaged.

This morning, all roads leading to Senekal were blocked off with police searching every vehicle entering the town.

In town, curious and nervous residents stand grouped on the street corners and peer out of their balconies to get a glimpse of the protests currently taking place in the streets.

Around the Senekal Magistrate’s Court, police has closed off streets before Horner’s murder accused make their second court appearance.

Economic Freedom Fighters members started protesting in the street allocated to them from before 7am, singing various struggle songs and blowing on whistles as the sea of red moved up and down the street.

By this time the first police helicopter started circling the area.

Strict measures are being implemented at court with limited access being granted.

Protesters from the Unite Against Farm murders and attacks, AfriForum, as well as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) are all expected outside the court.

Bheki Cele arrives at court – 9:40am

There remains a heavy police presence at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court as Police Minister Bheki Cele arrives.

A cordoned off court saw the arrival of Cele as a group of journalists still wait to be let into the building where two suspects will appear today. Media are currently being briefed.

Julius Malema arrives at court – 10am

The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has arrived at the Senekal Court at around 10am.

Malema first addressed EFF member in the street where they have been allowed to protest before making his way to the court alongside Marshall Dlamini and Floyd Shivambu.

Journalists are still waiting outside of the court to hear if the application to cover the case will be granted.

Police visibility remains high.

EFF, farmers clash – 10:20am

Farmers and EFF members briefly clashed in Senekal as tensions run high ahead of the court appearance of the two suspects in the Horner murder case but police managed to split the different factions.

‘Case too sensitive’ for live broadcast – 10:30am

State advocate in the farm murder case of Brendin Horner said the Senekal investigation and case is too sensitive to be filmed live by the media.

Media representatives and journalists have been waiting outside of the Senekal Magistrate Court since around 7am on Friday morning.

The state prosecutor in the case against two suspects accused of murdering Horner, has opposed the media application to film proceedings and broadcast it live, and said the case is at a sensitive stage.

He further requested that his name or face as the state prosecutor not be shown.

Meanwhile, the defence did not oppose to proceedings being filmed or broadcast live.

The state prosecutor said the investigation is complex and explained some applicants will testify and have to be cross-examined.

He said that means certain information must be disclosed that should not be public knowledge.

Magistrate Buti Mlangeni said those in attendance could spread the word.

The state prosecutor further said he doesn’t want people to read that sensitive information in the media.

The defence lawyer concluded that there have been more complex matters heard openly.

