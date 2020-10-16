Courts 16.10.2020 08:00 am

Tensions high as early morning Senekal protests start

Marizka Coetzer
EFF members arrive at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, 16 October 2020, ahead of the appearance of two suspects accused of Brendin Horner's murder. Picture: Jacques Nellis

In town, curious and nervous residents stand grouped on the street corners and peer out of their balconies to get a glimpse of the protests currently taking place in the streets.

Tensions are high and police visibility even higher as thousands of protesters from various organisations and political groups take to the streets of Senekal on Friday morning.

The protests follow the death of a young farm manager, Brendin Horner, who was brutally murdered. Two suspects, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, arrested in connection with his death will appear in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court today.

During their first court appearance on Tuesday last week, a protest by farmers and farming organisations turned violent as some members tried to storm the holding cells in order to gain access to the accused. A police vehicle was also overturned and burned, while the court building was damaged.

This morning, all roads leading to Senekal were blocked off with police searching every vehicle entering the town.

Around the Senekal Magistrate’s Court, police has closed off streets before Horner’s murder accused make their second court appearance.

Economic Freedom Fighters members started protesting in the street allocated to them from before 7am, singing various struggle songs and blowing on whistles as the sea of red moved up and down the street.

By this time the first police helicopter started circling the area.

Strict measures are being implemented at court with limited access being granted.

Protesters from the Unite Against Farm murders and attacks, AfriForum, as well as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) are all expected outside the court.

This is a developing story.

