Contract between Setheo and City Power cancelled amid tender fraud allegations

Courts 1 hour ago

The case first came to the fore in 2017, when Setheo directors Tinashe Mangwana and Namathemba Precious Ncube were arrested.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Oct 2020
04:56:21 AM
Image: iStock.

A Johannesburg-based engineering firm has again denied any wrongdoing after allegations of tender fraud and corruption dating back to 2017 resurfaced this week when one of the firm’s employees was arrested. Setheo Engineering’s project manager, Brighton Chisamba, made a brief appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge on Monday on graft charges relating to a R126 million contract the firm was awarded by City Power in 2015, to build a new substation in Eldorado Park. The state alleges Setheo secured the contract with a fraudulent bank guarantee and says the firm even ended up being fronted R66...

