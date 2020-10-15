Courts 15.10.2020 10:43 am

Florida ‘child snatcher’ back in court

Citizen reporter
The moment when a man tried to kidnap a four-year-old girl eating dinner with her mother. Picture: Screenshot Twitter / @crimeairnetwork

The 24-year-old suspect, Naseem Slamang previously abandoned his bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court out of fear for his safety.

The man arrested for allegedly grabbing a four-year-old girl at a pizza restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort, is due back in court on Thursday.

Accused Naseem Slamang, 24, previously abandoned his bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court out of fear for his own safety.

During the bail application Slamang abandoned on 18 September, the court heard from his attorney, Eric Mahlalela, that Slamang was seriously injured during a mob justice attack at the restaurant before he was arrested and that he had been in a fight in the holding cells and was seeking urgent medical attention at the time.

Slamang faces charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault after allegedly attempting to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort.

The incident was captured on video and caused a stir on social media.

WATCH: Man allegedly high on drugs tries to grab child at Florida restaurant

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

