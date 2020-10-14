SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

The wife of a senior military general in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu, was released on R80,000 bail following her court appearance on charges of fraud amounting to R100m.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who was arrested on Wednesday morning, was released on condition that she makes no contact with witnesses and hands in her passport to the investigating officer, said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

“A tender was awarded by the SANDF to Ukhumbe Marine (the legal entity belonging to Mrs Ndlovu) to transport SANDF equipment back from African countries to South Africa.

“The contract value was approximately R24 million. It is alleged that she provided false information/documents as part of the tender process. Thereafter she was awarded another contract of R103 million, again to transport SANDF equipment. The soldiers were then recalled from service in the African countries and this led to the cancellation of the second contract.

“The accused then claimed R30 million from the SANDF whilst alleging that she had already, before the cancellation, incurred expenses to that value. Documents which appear to be false were provided to show the expenses,” said Ngwema.

The matter was postponed to 9 December for the prosecutor to supply the accused with documents.

