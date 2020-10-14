Mpumalanga ANC PEC member accused of raping daughters granted R20K bail

A Mpumalanga ANC provincial executive council member accused of allegedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters, has been granted R20,000 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) says.

The man appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court alongside his 26-year-old stepson, who was also granted R20 000 bail.

According to NPA, spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, the matter was postponed to 20 November for the Director of Public Prosecutions to make a decision on the matter.

The politician and his stepson were arrested on 28 September.

Nyuswa previously said that the former MEC was accused of raping the girls on more than one occasion.

The ANC in Mpumalanga had distanced itself from people who wore regalia, supporting the PEC member during his appearance in court on 1 October.

The ANC had suspended the politician.

News24 reported that acting ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the accused step down from his position in the ANC, given the gravity of the charges.

Denied

The DA in Mpumalanga said it was disappointed by the “small amount” of bail granted to the accused.

In a statement, MPL Jane Sithole said they were hoping the accused would be denied bail.

“Though we are disappointed with the bail given to the politician, the DA still calls for a transparent and thorough investigation into the matter and that witnesses must not be intimidated,” Sitole said.

“The DA will monitor this case very closely, and should there be any political interference, we won’t hesitate to take the matter further by going the route of private prosecution.”

