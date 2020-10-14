Media granted permission to cover Malema and Ndlozi trial

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has granted the media access to record and photograph the assault trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The assault trial, which commenced on Tuesday, was delayed after applications submitted by the media to cover the case were to be considered on the second day of the trial.

But the court announced on Wednesday that certain media houses were permitted to record the proceedings only under strict regulations.

Jacaranda FM was granted to be the anchor radio station for audio recording and Newzroom Afrika would be the anchor media house to record the proceedings without live streaming and all material should be made available to other media houses.

The trial would resume on 28 and 29 October.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Malema, Ndlozi back in the dock as police assault trial starts

Malema and Ndlozi face charges of assault after they allegedly assaulted a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The pair have denied the assault. Speaking outside the court on Tuesday, he argued that the court proceedings needed to be recorded on camera.

“[The court proceedings] must all be covered, we want to make them famous, everybody must be covered here.”

“It is not only us who must be covered here. The magistrate can’t say no cameras to [Tuesday’s] proceedings because it’s a white man who gives an evidence,” said Malema.

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.