Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi denied bail

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg has denied former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi bail.

Agrizzi made his first appearance at the court today having failed to show up due to illness earlier this month.

The state opposed the former COO’s bail application due to the fact that he lied under oath in his previous affidavit, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The state also argued Agrizzi is a flight risk.

The court judgment reads in part: “There’s a prima facie case against Agrizzi. How long will the state work to finalise investigation, because this will have an influence or justifiable to curtail accused’s liberty. Clearly there isn’t a lengthy duration of investigation to be concluded before case goes to trial.

“Should we wait and see if he absconds and then act? The court can only act on what is before me now. These risks are not based on a thumbsuck,…based on a convincing opposition presented by the respondent in its application.

“The biggest headache of the NPA is extradition to South Africa to stand trial in order to account for allegations against them. I cannot add to the headache. With that said, Mr Agrizzi, your application for bail has been dismissed.”

Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Smith faces corruption charges which related to a CCTV (closed-circuit television) and security system installed at his home in October 2014 and two payments totalling R671 000 to his company, Euro Blitz, in 2015 and 2016.

The payments were initiated by Agrizzi, who is also charged for his role in making the payments to Smith.

Meanwhile, the fraud charge that Smith faces related to his failure to declare the gifts in the parliamentary register of members’ interests.

It’s alleged Smith acted in a manner that favoured Bosasa during his tenure as chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, allegedly in exchange for the benefits from the company (now known as African Global Operations).

(Additional reporting, Molefe Seeletsa)

