Kinnear murder accused’s bail application transferred to different court amid safety concerns

News24 Wire
There was a heavy police presence as the suspect Zane Killian appeared at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court for Charl Kinnear murder case on October 09, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The bail application of former rugby player Zane Kilian, who is accused of the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, has been transferred to another court amid safety concerns.

The case was postponed a few times so authorities could find a court safe enough for the application.

The matter will now be heard in the Bellville Regional Court over several days – 26, 27 and 30 October.

Kilian’s brief appearance on Wednesday was again marked by heavy police cover.

At his last appearance he denied murdering Kinnear. In a submission by his lawyer, he said any surveillance he did was legal and in the line of private investigation work he is registered to do.

Kinnear was shot outside his house on Friday 18 September.

Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and the illegal interception of communications.

