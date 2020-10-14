Courts 14.10.2020 07:36 am

One suspect at large, another arrested after Free State farm attack

News24 Wire
One suspect at large, another arrested after Free State farm attack

Two unknown people allegedly entered the farmhouse and started shooting.

A 33-year-old man will appear in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a farm attack.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, this followed an incident on 3 October at about 22:10 when a couple was chatting to their neighbour on their farm in the Hennenman district.

“The 60-year-old woman was shot two times in the chest and in the knee and her husband, 62, was also shot two times in the leg while the neighbour escaped unharmed,” Makhele said.

The attackers then fled the scene with the victims’ cellphones. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

A manhunt for the attackers was launched, which led to the arrest of the man.

“On 13 October, the Free State Provincial Organised Crime Unit working together with Hennenman detectives responded to information about a farm near Hennenman where one of the suspects who was a herdsman in the cattle post was found hiding and he was arrested.

“His friend is still on the run and the investigations continue,” said Makhele.

