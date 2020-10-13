Man accused of killing Mapiti Matsena makes brief appearance in court

The man accused of killing ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena made a brief appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed for further investigation and for it to be transferred to the high court.

Francis Monoko Thoka, 29, faces a charge of premeditated murder.

He is accused of stabbing Matsena to death at his home in Doornpoort, Pretoria, in July.

The accused is due back in court on 4 December 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.