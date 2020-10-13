VIDEO: Malema slams court proceedings ‘over white man testifying without cameras’

The common assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 28 and 29 October after their trial was set to begin at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Court proceedings were delayed after an application brought forward by the media to cover the case was denied by the court, however, coverage would be under consideration on the second day of the trial.

Malema argued that the proceedings need to be recorded on camera.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Malema, Ndlozi back in the dock as police assault trial starts

“They [court proceedings] must all be covered, we want to make them famous, everybody must be covered here,” Malema said.

“It’s not only us who must be covered here, the magistrate can’t say no cameras to today’s proceedings because it’s a white man who gives an evidence.

“Then when it is our turn and then she’s going to probably allow cameras to participate inside [the courtroom]. We are not going to [allow] that. So we must all be treated the same here,” he said.

#EFF | Court proceedings have been delayed after an application for the media to cover this mornings process have been denied only to be considered for day 2 of the trial. Red Beret Leader Julius Malema says calls for equal coverage on both days pic.twitter.com/6kW5jeJgx5 — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) October 13, 2020

The latest postponement comes after Malema and Ndlozi’s case had experienced a number of delays in light of the Covid-19 pandemic as it was postponed in June and September.

Lobby group AfriForum, who has been trying get to the EFF officials prosecuted, said it would be back in court when the trial starts after the organisation’s head of policy and action Ernest Roets showed up in court on Tuesday.

Roets said outside the court that he believed that Malema was “above the law” and must be held accountable for his actions.

READ MORE: If I had laid a hand on him, I would have ‘panelbeated’ him – Malema denies assaulting cop

“Julius Malema probably more than anyone else is acting as if he is above the law and the way in which the criminal justice system has treated or has not treated him, if one could, say strengthens that perception that he can do whatever he wants,” Roets said.

“He can assault people in the street, he can fire live ammunition at a rally, he can encourage violence and nothing happens to be him.”

Roets added that he hoped that Malema would be prosecuted and sent out a message to the public that no one was above the law.

.@ErnstRoets comments on the #JuliusMalema assault case. #Malema believes he is above the law! #AfriForum will be back in court on 28 and 29 October to ensure that he is prosecuted to the full extent of the law! @afriforum pic.twitter.com/kjrjvY14yP — Monique Taute (@monique_taute) October 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.