Farmer accused of inciting violence outside Senekal court denied bail

André Pienaar, the farmer who is accused of inciting violence at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in in Free State last week, has been denied bail after making a brief appearance in the same court on Tuesday morning.

The 52-year-old was arrested last Wednesday, 7 October, after farmers engaged in violent protests outside the court the day before as the two suspects in the murder of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner made their first appearance.

The court found that there is a likelihood of public outcry if Pienaar were released on bail, while he could also possibly interfere with witnesses. The seriousness of the charges against him also justified the restriction of his liberties.

The violent protests had Police Minister Bheki Cele calling for swift action in response to the matter.

Horner’s body was discovered tied to a pole, with several stab wounds and head injuries earlier this month, which has caused outrage amongst the farming community as it finds itself under siege by criminal attackers.

Meanwhile, Pienaar facing charges of assault, malicious damage to property and public violence after he lodged a bail application on Friday. A proposed charge of terrorism was not approved by the NPA, and thus removed from the charge sheet.

His case has been postponed to November 20 for further investigation.

Latest farm attack

Meanwhile, a farmer having lunch at his Vandermerwesdam home in Koffiefontein, Free State was attacked by two men on Monday.

31-year-old Andries Smith Myburgh smelled smoke and upon investigating, was hit over the head with an object. Myburgh managed to push the suspect away, but was then allegedly attacked with a knife by a second suspect. He was also doused with petrol.

Myburgh then produced his firearm and shot in the direction of the suspects, but then realised he was on fire, and jumped into the swimming pool on his farm. In the process, the two suspects fled on foot.

Myburgh promptly alerted neighbours and police. He did not incur serious injuries, and was attended to by medical personnel.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said one suspect was identified as a tall man, measuring around 2 metres, who was wearing green overalls and a light blue shirt.

The second suspect was wearing a blue overall suit. Both suspects are unknown to Myburgh.

Additional reporting from Nica Richards

