 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mkhwebane’s fight far from over, but she could argue herself into bankruptcy

Courts 1 min ago

An expert has warned that the Public Protector’s continued use of political arguments to fight legal battles could cost her financially, after she has once again suffered a defeat in court.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
09 Oct 2020
06:30:35 PM
PREMIUM!
Mkhwebane’s fight far from over, but she could argue herself into bankruptcy

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at the Public Protector's House, 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s battle to stop a parliamentary probe is far from over, as her office has indicated the beleaguered advocate would study the judgment and forge a way forward. According to political analyst Ralph Mathekga, Judge Vincent Saldanha’s dismissal of Mkhwebane’s bid to interdict the parliamentary probe into her fitness for office has all but doomed the second part of her application. Part-A of her two-pronged application was for an interim interdict to suspend the parliamentary process for her removal from office, pending the determination of part B. Part B of her application is to have the courts review...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal

Breaking News Zuma vs Zondo: Commission will summons JZ to appear in November

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned about rising number of deaths

African Soccer Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.