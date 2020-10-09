Mkhwebane’s fight far from over, but she could argue herself into bankruptcy

PREMIUM!
Mkhwebane’s fight far from over, but she could argue herself into bankruptcyCourts 1 min ago
An expert has warned that the Public Protector’s continued use of political arguments to fight legal battles could cost her financially, after she has once again suffered a defeat in court.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation
Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal
Breaking News Zuma vs Zondo: Commission will summons JZ to appear in November
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned about rising number of deaths
African Soccer Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng