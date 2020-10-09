 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Court finds Limpopo mayor’s appointment invalid and unlawful

Courts 2 mins ago

Molala was appointed in August last year after the axing of Naledi Sibanda, who was fired along with other seven mayors by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.

Alex Matlala
09 Oct 2020
05:03:58 AM
PREMIUM!
Court finds Limpopo mayor’s appointment invalid and unlawful

Image: iStock

A Limpopo municipal mayor could soon join millions of South Africans walking the streets after this week’s Limpopo High Court judgment, which ruled that her appointment as a councillor and mayor was invalid and unlawful. The court on Wednesday ruled that Meriam Molala, mayor for the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality in Lebowakgomo, was not a legitimate mayor. Molala was appointed in August last year after the axing of Naledi Sibanda, who was fired along with other seven mayors by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha. They were fired for illegally investing municipal funds amounting to R1.2 billion into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. Molala’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m

World Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate

Protests ‘Hands off Ace Magashule’ as supporters march to Zondo commission

State Capture Zuma Foundation labels Zondo commission ‘a political process’ meant ‘to achieve political ends’

Parliament DA to report Malema and EFF MP to parly’s ethics committee ‘over tweets inciting violence’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.