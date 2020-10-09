Court finds Limpopo mayor’s appointment invalid and unlawful

PREMIUM!
Court finds Limpopo mayor’s appointment invalid and unlawfulCourts 2 mins ago
Molala was appointed in August last year after the axing of Naledi Sibanda, who was fired along with other seven mayors by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m
World Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
Protests ‘Hands off Ace Magashule’ as supporters march to Zondo commission
State Capture Zuma Foundation labels Zondo commission ‘a political process’ meant ‘to achieve political ends’
Parliament DA to report Malema and EFF MP to parly’s ethics committee ‘over tweets inciting violence’