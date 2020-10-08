VBS fraudster’s plea deal spells bad news for co-accused

PREMIUM!
VBS fraudster’s plea deal spells bad news for co-accusedCourts 19 seconds ago
With his co-accused confronted by a prospect of more charges being added when the case resumes in January, Phillip Truter’s legal strategy paid off by halving the minimum proposed sentence.
