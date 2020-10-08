 
 
VBS fraudster’s plea deal spells bad news for co-accused

Courts

With his co-accused confronted by a prospect of more charges being added when the case resumes in January, Phillip Truter’s legal strategy paid off by halving the minimum proposed sentence.

Brian Sokutu
08 Oct 2020
05:52:04 PM
Former chief financial officer of VBS Mutual Bank, Philip Truter, in court. Picture: Twitter / @chriseldalewis

The plea deal entered into by Phillip Truter, VBS Mutual Bank’s former chief financial officer, might not augur well for his seven co-accused, who could be facing much stiffer jail terms, if convicted. A legal expert on Thursday said, Truter – a key figure in the multi-billion-rand corruption scandal which led to VBS  being declared insolvent and placed under curatorship two years ago – made a compelling case to the prosecution. Facing charges ranging from racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud and corruption, Truter, who got an effective seven-year sentence after entering into a plea bargain, has pleaded guilty. According...





