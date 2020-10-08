Kinnear case: Court cleared for Modack’s appearance amid gun threat – report

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and two others were set to appear, was cleared on Wednesday following rumours that someone had brought a gun to court.

Netwerk24 reported that Modack, 38, from Parow, Cape Town, Anwa Gallie and Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga of the Norwood police station in Johannesburg, are charged with fraud, defeating the ends of justice and violations of the Firearms Control Act.

The investigating officer was Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead in his car in front of his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September.

According to Netwerk24, the courthouse was cleared on Wednesday after it was alleged that someone who is not involved in Modack’s case had brought a firearm into the courthouse.

The accused then appeared in a deserted courtroom while people, including Modack’s bodyguards, waited on the pavement outside.

The case was reportedly postponed to February to appoint a new prosecutor. The current prosecutor, advocate Riana Williams, was reportedly a close friend of Kinnear and is too emotional to continue with the case.

Police have arrested 39-year-old former professional rugby player Zane Kilian in connection with the murder of Kinnear, who was a senior member of the Anti-Gang Unit, News24 reported earlier.

Kilian has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications. The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear’s cellphone.

His case has been postponed to find a safer court for his bail application.

