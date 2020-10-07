Courts 7.10.2020 08:11 pm

Two of four accused of killing Ocean Basket owner abandon bail bids

News24 Wire
The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, Lizette Deacon, right, was found stabbed with her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70. Picture: Twitter / @DerLydia

Their co-accused, Casper Mudau and Lazarus Mahlo, would continue with theirs on Thursday, Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Two of the four people accused of the murder of Polokwane Ocean Basket owner Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, have abandoned their bail applications, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

The four accused appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Sophy Mmako and Abibi Hamid have abandoned their bail application.

The four face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping after the Deacons were found stabbed to death in Welgelegen last month.

Bodies

Their bodies were allegedly found tied up in the back of their SUV.

It was previously reported Mahlo was arrested in Ivory Park, Tembisa, while Mmako was nabbed in Polokwane.

Netwerk24 reported Mmako had worked for Hettie for the past 24 years, while Mahlo had until recently worked at one of Lizette’s Ocean Basket branches.

The publication also reported Mmako, who is domestic worker, attended the Deacon’s memorial service, where she was consoled by the victims’ friends and family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


