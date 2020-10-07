Courts 7.10.2020 01:59 pm

Two people in court after trying bribe employee R60K in exchange for 250 Sassa cards

News24 Wire
Two people in court after trying bribe employee R60K in exchange for 250 Sassa cards

The man, Thulani Lamani, was 17 years old when he committed his first two rapes and attempted rape offences. File Image.

The Hawks pounced on them immediately after they handed over the first instalment of R8,000 to the Post Office official.

A 29-year-old Limpopo businesswoman and her 34-year-old boyfriend are expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on corruption charges.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested them in Elim on Tuesday.

The pair allegedly approached a Post Office employee and tried to bribe him with about R60,000 in exchange for 250 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiary cards.

According to spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the Hawks pounced on them immediately after they handed over the first instalment of R8,000 to the Post Office official.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition