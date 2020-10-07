Two people in court after trying bribe employee R60K in exchange for 250 Sassa cards

A 29-year-old Limpopo businesswoman and her 34-year-old boyfriend are expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on corruption charges.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested them in Elim on Tuesday.

The pair allegedly approached a Post Office employee and tried to bribe him with about R60,000 in exchange for 250 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiary cards.

According to spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the Hawks pounced on them immediately after they handed over the first instalment of R8,000 to the Post Office official.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.