Three people appear in court for alleged murder of Potchefstroom man

Three murder accused were remanded in custody on Monday following their appearance in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court.

Meriam Mahlapa, 20, Petrus Mahlapa, 24, and Andries Mahlapa, 28, who were charged with the murder of Sias Renier Willemse, 71, will appear in court again on 13 October for a formal bail application.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, they were arrested in Ikageng after information was received and followed up by the Potchefstroom Drug Task Team, Potchefstroom detectives and three security companies on 28 September at about 16:00.

Willemse’s body was found with a bullet wound in his neck at his house in Baillie Park, Potchefstroom, on 22 September.

It is further alleged that his body was found with ties wrapped around his neck. He was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the police officers involved for the breakthrough.

