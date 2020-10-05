Courts 5.10.2020 08:01 am

Three Durban cops to appear in court following arrest for alleged theft of R2.2 million

News24 Wire
Two of the officers are from the Durban K9 Unit and one from Pinetown Crime Intelligence.

Three police officers aged between 38 and 49 will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest on Friday for the alleged theft of R2.2 million in a bogus search-and-seizure operation.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, on 6 April 2019 at about 23:05 in the Hillcrest area, a warrant officer, three sergeants and a civilian, allegedly visited the complainant’s house to conduct a “search-and-seizure” of an illegal firearm.

“While searching the premises, the suspects [allegedly came] across two cardboard boxes and a safe containing R2.2 million. They seized the cash without allegedly providing the necessary documentation indicating where the money was being taken.

“They are also said to have prevented the complainant from following the members transporting the money,” Mogale said.

The complainant opened a case of theft at the Hillcrest police station and it was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

Five people were successfully linked to the crime. Two other suspects are still at large.

“Upon their arrest, they will face charges of theft and alternatively armed robbery,” Mogale said.

