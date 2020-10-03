Ex-cop convicted of killing her husband, a cop, and co-accused to be sentenced

A former police officer and her co-accused are to be sentenced for murdering the former’s husband who was also a police officer.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the pair were convicted by the Nelspruit High Court on Thursday.

Hlathi said the convicted former police officer is 43-years-old and her co-accused is 26-years-old.

“This unexplainable incident spiralled from an orchestrated plan which was executed in 2017, at which ex-Sergeant Lerato Mokoena, together with Mr Mduduzi Ndlovu murdered Vusi Dlamini, her husband who was also a sergeant in the police at the time. On that fateful day, Mokoena and her husband, went for a jog meanwhile Ndlovu followed the couple driving in Mokoena’s vehicle and he, Ndlovu, deliberately ran over Dlamini resulting in his instant death. The vehicle was so damaged to a point where it could not move anymore, which forced Ndlovu to abandon it and flee the scene on foot. Mokoena was left stranded at the scene with the lifeless body of her husband. Police and paramedics were notified about the incident and upon arrival at the scene, Dlamini was unfortunately certified dead. Police conducted their investigation and launched a manhunt for Ndlovu who later handed himself over,” Hlathi said.

Hlathi said police investigations revealed that Mokoena and Ndlovu plotted the murder by making it appear as if it was an accident.

“Ndlovu finally disclosed to the police and detailed exactly what actually happened on that day. Mokoena was then also arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit murder against her husband however she was granted bail and Ndlovu was remanded in custody until the conviction on Thursday.

“Mokoena’s bail was revoked where she too was taken to custody after being found guilty, now joining her co-accused who has been in custody since,” Hlathi said.

The pair is expected back in court on 14 January 2021 for sentencing, Hlathi said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

