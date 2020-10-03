 
 
Equal rights for unwed partners

The courts first struck it down for unfairly discriminating against same-sex couples by only providing for a husband or wife to inherit an intestate estate.

Bernadette Wicks
03 Oct 2020
04:48:52 AM
Equal rights for unwed partners

Image: iStock

The High Court in the Western Cape this week delivered a landmark judgment paving the way for unmarried couples and their married counterparts to be treated equally under the Intestate Succession Act, regardless of their sexual orientation. This marks the second time the same section of the Act, which lays out how a deceased estate is disposed of in the absence of a will, has been found to be unconstitutional since 2006. The courts first struck it down for unfairly discriminating against same-sex couples by only providing for a husband or wife to inherit an intestate estate. Same-sex marriage was...

