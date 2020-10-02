Thoshan Panday and cop granted bail following arrest for 2010 FIFA World cup corruption

Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday, along with Colonel Navin Madhoe following their arrests earlier in relation to a multimillion-Rand 2010 Fifa World Cup tender at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The pair were arrested by the national prosecuting authority’s (NPA’s) investigating directorate, along with another accused.

NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said a fourth suspect is yet to be arrested and was last spotted in Cape Town.

Twala said the arrested persons have all been charged with multiple counts of corruption, while three of them face five counts of fraud and two counts of forgery.

“The arrests pertain to manipulation of the tender system of the KwaZulu-Natal police services in the period 2010 valued at R47 Million,” Twala said.

Panday was granted R100 000 bail while Madhoe was granted R10 000 bail and the matter was postponed to 11 November.

It was reported that Panday allegedly paid Madhoe, who worked in the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal supply chain management department, a bribe of R80 000.

Madhoe’s legal representative told reporters that the colonel will plead not guilty.

Meanwhile, the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has heard evidence of how Panday allegedly made “drastically inflated” and false claims at the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS in the period 2010.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

