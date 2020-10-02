 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Top cop to face music

Courts 1 hour ago

The charges against former top cop and his one-time team include kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Bernadette Wicks
02 Oct 2020
04:52:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Top cop to face music

Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency/ ANA

The chickens are coming home to roost for a former top cop and his one-time team, who are scheduled to appear in court next week on charges related to their alleged torture of suspects some 14 years ago. Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola (Ipid) yesterday confirmed the accused were due in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The Citizen understands the charges against them include kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They are also believed to be facing charges of extortion, as a result of which they cannot be named until they have...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Almost 900 state farms up for grabs – Didiza

local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?

Courts Public Protector pilloried in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.