Thulsie twins stay in jail as bail bid fails

Courts 2 hours ago

The state put up affidavits deposed to by the lead detective in the case, Wynaand Olivier, in opposition of bail.

Bernadette Wicks
02 Oct 2020
04:48:54 AM
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie arrive in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 April 2018. The twins are accused of terrorism related charges. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Terror-accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie won’t be leaving prison any time soon after their latest bid for bail was thrown out of the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. After initially having abandoned bail following their arrests in 2016, the now 26-year-olds launched a fresh application earlier this year. Charged with a raft of serious crimes – including planning to carry out terror attacks on home soil – the Thulsies had to show there were exceptional circumstances warranting their release and Judge Ramarumo Monama found they had failed. Police swooped on the Thulsies during raids in Newclare and Azaadville, on...

