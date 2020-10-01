Six in North West court for two separate murders in mob attacks

Six people have appeared in the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court in North West for two separate alleged mob attacks that have led to the death of two men.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, police were summoned to Bodibe village on Friday where a severely assaulted Lebogang Kgoane was found lying on the road.

He was taken to hospital, where he died the following day. Following investigations into the incident, Rebecca Mokoto, 55, Letlhogonolo Mokoto, 18, Moses Ntekele, 23, and Aobakwe Potso, 20, were arrested.

They will appear in court again on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, also in Itsoseng, Seipei Modisakeng, 42, and Labius Mooketsi, 36, were each granted R1 000 bail at their appearance in the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court on 18 September.

They were arrested for the alleged murder of Seun Motlana, 22.

On 16 September, police were summoned to the Bodibe clinic, where Motlana was found dead. Motlana was reportedly transported to the clinic by an unknown man who was driving a blue vehicle. A case of murder was opened leading to the arrest of the accused.

The motive for the killings is unclear.

