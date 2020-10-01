 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Public Protector pilloried in court

Courts 2 hours ago

Hutton described the report as ‘bereft of any sound legal or factual basis’ and said Mkhwebane’s bias against Pillay was ‘manifest’.

Bernadette Wicks
01 Oct 2020
04:48:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Public Protector pilloried in court

Ivan Pillay. Picture: Facebook

Ivan Pillay’s legal team says had the former deputy commissioner of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) not taken early retirement, it would have cost the tax service even more. Last May, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report on Pillay’s early retirement in 2010. Her findings included that then finance minister Pravin Gordhan had approved it irregularly, and that Sars had as a result incurred more than R1.2 million in irregular expenditure. She found Gordhan was guilty of “improper conduct” and directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take “appropriate disciplinary action” against him, prompting the now public enterprises minister and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths 30.9.2020
‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor 30.9.2020
GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand 30.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.