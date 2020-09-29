New Thulsie Twins bail ruling expected this week

This with the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday expected to rule on a fresh bid for bail for the twin brothers, heard on Monday and Tuesday.

Police swooped on the Thulsies during raids in Newclare and Azaadville, on Johannesburg’s West Rand, in July 2016 – reportedly after the one of the brothers disclosed their alleged plans to carry out terror attacks in South Africa to an undercover FBI agent from the United States.

They were charged under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and abandoned bail until earlier this year, when they launched a new application.

In an affidavit filed in support of his release on bail, Brandon-Lee said they were being held “under circumstances that are clearly not fit for any human being and in single cells”.

“We are effectively kept in isolation from other inmates … Our cells are extremely cold and dirty,” he said.

Both brothers spoke about how their mother’s mental and physical health had deteriorated since their incarceration and said they feared she might not recover unless they were released. They said their incarceration had also taken a toll on their sister and on their family as a whole.

But the lead detective in the case, Wynand Olivier, in an affidavit deposed to in opposition of bail being granted, spoke about the seriousness of the offences in question and the strength of the state’s case against the Thulsies.

He also said their detention was in the interest of public safety and “international peace and security,” that their release posed a threat to witnesses, and that the men were a flight risk.

“The applicants have already made two attempts to leave the country. The second attempt involved travelling through several countries, namely Mozambique, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Libya. All of these countries have porous borders,” he said.

