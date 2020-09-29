Courts 29.9.2020 04:47 pm

Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case postponed to November

News24 Wire
Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case postponed to November

Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears at the Cape Town magistrate court on February 04, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Breytenbach who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett was arrested at his psychologist's practice in the Southern Cape last year. Forty-one men have come forward who allege they were raped or sexually abused by the former teacher and journalist. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Breytenbach stands accused of raping or sexually abusing boys between 1983 and 2019.

Outstanding statements in the case against alleged child rapist and sex assault accused Willem Breytenbach saw the matter again postponed in the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday.

The former teacher and journalist made a brief appearance in the dock, where the case was postponed to 17 November to deal with the outstanding documents and allow for further legal consultations.

Breytenbach, dressed in a black suit, hurried out of the court building following his appearance.

He stands accused of raping or sexually abusing boys between 1983 and 2019. He formally faces six charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault, News24 previously reported.

In November 2019, Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett and News24 co-published a series of podcasts called My Only Story , in which Wiggett exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator.

It ultimately led to his arrest on 3 December at his mother’s house in Reebok, a small town near Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

Breytenbach is currently out on bail.

