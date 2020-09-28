Suspect in Rafferty farm murders abandons bail application

The 29-year-old suspect in the Rafferty farm murders on Monday abandoned his bail application in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, Siyabonga Goodman Macu, appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court last Monday in connection with the murder of Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida Rafferty on 29 August and the matter was postponed to 28 September for a formal bail application.

Spokesperson of the national prosecuting authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said Macu’s legal representative advised the court on Monday “that the accused was abandoning his bail application”.

“The matter was adjourned to the 29th of October for further investigations,” Kara said.

The couple was shot and killed on their farm in Normandien, in the outskirts of Newcastle.

Macu faces charges of two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and conspiracy to commit robbery.

