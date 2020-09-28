NPA to oppose bail for ex-MEC arrested for allegedly raping daughter, 7

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga has said it will oppose the bail application of the former MEC who was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping one of his seven-year-old twin daughters.

The former MEC and his stepson were arrested for allegedly raping the children.

The pair appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the matter was postponed to 1 October for a formal bail application.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said since crimes against women and children are prevalent in the area, the NPA takes them very seriously and will oppose bail.

Nyuswa said since the victims are minors, the former MEC and his stepson cannot be named.

The duo were arrested after one of the victims reported her alleged rape to her class teacher, and also reported that she had witnessed the same thing being done to her twin sister. The teacher then alerted authorities.

The twins were allegedly repeatedly raped.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed that the pair were arrested on Monday morning and are expected in court later the same day.

Hlathi said it is alleged that the former MEC raped one of his daughters while his stepson allegedly raped the other.

The former MEC is a senior member of the ANC in Mpumalanga.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Sasekani Manzini said the ANC takes the allegations against the former MEC “very seriously” and that “as per” the party’s resolutions, he will be asked to step aside while these allegations hang over his head.

Manzini said internal party processes will unfold in due course.

