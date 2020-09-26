 
 
EFF takes up case of farmworkers allegedly beaten by farmer

Courts

They fled the farm without being paid and did not even have money to pay for transport to return to the Free State.

Eric Naki
26 Sep 2020
04:59:32 AM
Image: iStock.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken up the case of four Free State men hired as farmworkers on an Eastern Cape game farm near Makhanda who were allegedly badly beaten by a farmer. The farm workers, who were hired in the Free State and brought to the farm, situated between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and Port Alfred, raised farmer Dirk Gouws ire when they refused to carry out an instruction to catch people who broke through the game farm fence and kill them. The farmer allegedly told the workers that after they had killed trespassers, they must inform him so...

